Too close for comfort, Peoria strains past Lincoln 52-44

A sigh of relief filled the air in Peoria's locker room after Saturday's 52-44 win against Lincoln during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
The first quarter gave Peoria a 52-44 lead over Lincoln.
Recently on January 15 , Lincoln squared up on Galesburg in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
