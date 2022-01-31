Too much fuss: Litchfield stresses Virden North Mac 47-30

No quarter was granted as Litchfield blunted Virden North Mac's plans 47-30 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Recently on January 18 , Virden North Mac squared up on Staunton in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Purple Panthers opened with a 10-9 advantage over the Panthers through the first quarter.
Litchfield's offense darted to a 24-15 lead over Virden North Mac at halftime.
Lede AI Sports Desk
