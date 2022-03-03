Too much fuss: Quincy Notre Dame stresses Pana 56-44

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Quincy Notre Dame notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Pana 56-44 in Illinois girls basketball on March 3.

The Raiders made the first move by forging a 9-6 margin over the Panthers after the first quarter.

The Raiders registered a 29-23 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

The Raiders moved ahead of the Panthers 44-33 as the fourth quarter started.

