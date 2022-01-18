Too much fuss: Waverly South County stresses Beardstown 49-36

Waverly South County handed Beardstown a tough 49-36 loss for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 18.
In recent action on January 6, Waverly South County faced off against Riverton and Beardstown took on Petersburg PORTA on January 4 at Beardstown High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.