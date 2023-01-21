Too much punch: Canton knocks out Bloomington 59-49

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Canton prevailed over Bloomington 59-49 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 21.
In recent action on January 14, Canton faced off against Morton and Bloomington took on Danville on January 12 at Danville High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.