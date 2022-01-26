 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Too much punch: Decatur MacArthur knocks out Mt. Zion 53-41

  • 0

Decatur MacArthur tipped and eventually toppled Mt. Zion 53-41 in Illinois girls basketball on January 26.

In recent action on January 17, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Mattoon and Mt Zion took on Tolono Unity on January 21 at Mt Zion High School. Click here for a recap

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Decatur MacArthur and Mt. Zion settling for an 18-18 first-quarter knot.

The Generals' shooting jumped to a 29-27 lead over the Braves at the half.

Mt. Zion moved ahead of Decatur MacArthur 45-40 to start the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Possible candidates to expand Bears finalist list

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Possible candidates to expand Bears finalist list

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News