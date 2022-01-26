Too much punch: Decatur MacArthur knocks out Mt. Zion 53-41

Decatur MacArthur tipped and eventually toppled Mt. Zion 53-41 in Illinois girls basketball on January 26.
In recent action on January 17, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Mattoon and Mt Zion took on Tolono Unity on January 21 at Mt Zion High School. Click here for a recap
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Decatur MacArthur and Mt. Zion settling for an 18-18 first-quarter knot.
The Generals' shooting jumped to a 29-27 lead over the Braves at the half.
Mt. Zion moved ahead of Decatur MacArthur 45-40 to start the fourth quarter.
