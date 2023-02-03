Saddled up and ready to go, Mt. Zion spurred past Mattoon 53-40 in Illinois girls basketball action on February 3.
Last season, Mattoon and Mt Zion squared off with February 9, 2022 at Mattoon High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 28, Mt Zion faced off against Taylorville . Click here for a recap. Mattoon took on St Joseph-Ogden on January 23 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.