Too much punch: Rochester knocks out Springfield 52-40

Playing with a winning hand, Rochester trumped Springfield 52-40 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 5.

The first quarter gave Rochester a 13-4 lead over Springfield.

Rochester's shooting darted to a 25-20 lead over Springfield at the half.

Rochester's edge showed as it carried a 37-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 28, Rochester faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield took on Quincy on January 25 at Springfield High School. For a full recap, click here.

