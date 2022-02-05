Too much punch: Rochester knocks out Springfield 52-40

Playing with a winning hand, Rochester trumped Springfield 52-40 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 5.
The first quarter gave Rochester a 13-4 lead over Springfield.
Rochester's shooting darted to a 25-20 lead over Springfield at the half.
Rochester's edge showed as it carried a 37-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 28, Rochester faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield took on Quincy on January 25 at Springfield High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.