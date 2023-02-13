Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop charged Heyworth and collected a 53-40 victory on February 13 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
The last time Heyworth and Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop played in a 36-28 game on December 20, 2021. For results, click here.
In recent action on February 2, Heyworth faced off against Lexington. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
