Cerro Gordo collected a solid win over Mt. Pulaski in a 66-52 verdict in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 4.
In recent action on January 30, Cerro Gordo faced off against Decatur St Teresa . For results, click here. Mt Pulaski took on Argenta-Oreana on January 24 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.