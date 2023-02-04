Cerro Gordo collected a solid win over Mt. Pulaski in a 66-52 verdict in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 4.

In recent action on January 30, Cerro Gordo faced off against Decatur St Teresa . For results, click here. Mt Pulaski took on Argenta-Oreana on January 24 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School. For more, click here.