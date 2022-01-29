Too wild to tame: Mahomet-Seymour topples Effingham 48-37

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mahomet-Seymour trucked Effingham on the road to a 48-37 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 29.

Recently on January 24 , Mahomet-Seymour squared up on Mt Zion in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Bulldogs' offense darted to a 28-22 lead over the Flaming Hearts at the half.

