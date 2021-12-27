Too wild to tame: Normal University topples St. Joseph-Ogden 50-40

Playing with a winning hand, Normal University trumped St. Joseph-Ogden 50-40 on December 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Tough to find an edge early, the Pioneers and the Spartans fashioned a 11-11 stalemate through the first quarter.

Normal University opened a thin 22-15 gap over St. Joseph-Ogden at the intermission.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Pioneers and the Spartans locked in a 34-34 stalemate.

There was no room for doubt as Normal University added to its advantage with a 16-6 margin in the closing period.

