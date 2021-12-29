Too wild to tame: Peoria Richwoods topples Champaign Centennial 54-36

 Skip to main content
Stretched out and finally snapped, Peoria Richwoods put just enough pressure on Champaign Centennial to earn a 54-36 victory in Illinois girls basketball on December 29.

Recently on December 18 , Champaign Centennial squared up on Peoria Manual in a basketball game . For more, click here.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 10-10 duel in the first quarter.

Peoria Richwoods fought to a 22-18 half margin at Champaign Centennial's expense.

Peoria Richwoods jumped ahead of Champaign Centennial 40-27 as the fourth quarter started.

