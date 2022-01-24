 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Too wild to tame: St. Joseph-Ogden topples Stanford Olympia 50-40

  • 0

St. Joseph-Ogden notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Stanford Olympia 50-40 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 17, Stanford Olympia faced off against Rantoul Township and St Joseph-Ogden took on Mattoon on January 15 at Mattoon High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears 2021 cornerback countdown

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears 2021 cornerback countdown

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News