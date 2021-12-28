Tough tussle: Geneseo steps past Springfield 51-48

Geneseo found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Springfield 51-48 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 28.

Springfield authored a promising start, taking advantage of Geneseo 22-17 at the end of the first quarter.

A half tie at 24-24 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Maple Leafs broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 51-48 lead over the Senators.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.