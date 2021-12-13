Tremont gallops past Heyworth 49-33

Tremont dumped Heyworth 49-33 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 13.
Recently on November 30 , Heyworth squared up on Clinton in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
The Turks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 32-25 lead over the Hornets.
