Tremont played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Havana during a 64-42 beating on February 6 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

The last time Havana and Tremont played in a 57-33 game on February 7, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 30, Havana faced off against Astoria South Fulton. For a full recap, click here.