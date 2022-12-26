Tuscola casts spell on Neoga 43-39

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Tuscola chalked up in tripping Neoga 43-39 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 26.
Last season, Neoga and Tuscola squared off with February 22, 2022 at Neoga High School last season. For more, click here.
Recently on December 15, Tuscola squared off with Arcola in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
