Tuscola clips Arcola in tight victory 49-40

Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Tuscola passed in a 49-40 victory at Arcola's expense in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 9, Arcola faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Tuscola took on Shelbyville on December 9 at Shelbyville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Warriors fought to a 31-22 half margin at the Purple Riders' expense.

The two squads struggled to a draw at the fourth quarter, setting for a 49-40 tie.

