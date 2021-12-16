Tuscola clips Arcola in tight victory 49-40

Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Tuscola passed in a 49-40 victory at Arcola's expense in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 9, Arcola faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Tuscola took on Shelbyville on December 9 at Shelbyville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Warriors fought to a 31-22 half margin at the Purple Riders' expense.
The two squads struggled to a draw at the fourth quarter, setting for a 49-40 tie.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.