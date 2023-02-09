Tuscola charged Moweaqua Central A&M and collected a 44-32 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 9.

The last time Moweaqua Central A&M and Tuscola played in a 43-33 game on February 19, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on February 2, Tuscola faced off against Decatur St Teresa . For results, click here. Moweaqua Central A&M took on Clinton on February 2 at Moweaqua Central A&M High School. For a full recap, click here.