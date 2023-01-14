Tuscola grinds out close victory over Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 42-33

Tuscola finally found a way to top Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 42-33 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 14.
Last season, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City and Tuscola faced off on January 15, 2022 at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Tuscola faced off against Tolono Unity and Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City took on Arthur Christian on January 5 at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City. Click here for a recap.
