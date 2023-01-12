 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Tuscola overcomes Clinton in seat-squirming affair 57-49

  • 0

Tuscola survived Clinton in a 57-49 win that had a seat-squirming feel in Illinois girls basketball on January 12.

Last season, Tuscola and Clinton faced off on January 27, 2022 at Tuscola High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 7, Tuscola faced off against Tolono Unity and Clinton took on Downs Tri-Valley on January 5 at Clinton High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News