Tuscola's convoy passes Tolono Unity 41-22

Tuscola handed Tolono Unity a tough 41-22 loss in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 7.
In recent action on December 28, Tuscola faced off against Clinton and Tolono Unity took on Catlin Salt Fork on December 29 at Catlin Salt Fork High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.