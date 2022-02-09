Villa Grove rides the rough off Argenta-Oreana 33-23

Villa Grove handed Argenta-Oreana a tough 33-23 loss in Illinois girls basketball on February 9.
In recent action on January 31, Villa Grove faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Argenta-Oreana took on Arcola on January 31 at Argenta-Oreana High School. For more, click here.
