Virden North Mac cancels check from Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 70-54

Virden North Mac charged Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op and collected a 70-54 victory on December 19 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Last season, Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op and Virden North Mac squared off with February 7, 2022 at Virden North Mac High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 8, Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op faced off against Auburn and Virden North Mac took on Piasa Southwestern on December 12 at Virden North Mac High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
