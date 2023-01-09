Virden North Mac claims gritty victory against Raymond Lincolnwood 52-48

Yes, Virden North Mac looked relaxed while edging Raymond Lincolnwood, but no autographs please after its 52-48 victory on January 9 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Virden North Mac and Raymond Lincolnwood squared off with February 10, 2022 at Raymond Lincolnwood High School last season. For more, click here.
Recently on December 27, Raymond Lincolnwood squared off with Gillespie in a basketball game. For results, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
