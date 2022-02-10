Virden North Mac outlasts Raymond Lincolnwood 51-35

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stretched out and finally snapped, Virden North Mac put just enough pressure on Raymond Lincolnwood to earn a 51-35 victory on February 10 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

In recent action on January 31, Raymond Lincolnwood faced off against Springfield Lutheran and Virden North Mac took on Litchfield on January 31 at Litchfield. For a full recap, click here.

