Virden North Mac outlasts Raymond Lincolnwood 51-35

Stretched out and finally snapped, Virden North Mac put just enough pressure on Raymond Lincolnwood to earn a 51-35 victory on February 10 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 31, Raymond Lincolnwood faced off against Springfield Lutheran and Virden North Mac took on Litchfield on January 31 at Litchfield. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.