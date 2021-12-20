Virden North Mac pushes over Piasa Southwestern 41-31

Virden North Mac notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Piasa Southwestern 41-31 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 20.
In recent action on December 11, Piasa Southwestern faced off against Williamsville and Virden North Mac took on Petersburg PORTA on December 11 at Petersburg PORTA High School. Click here for a recap
