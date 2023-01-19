Warrensburg-Latham knocks off Clinton 47-43

Warrensburg-Latham edged Clinton 47-43 in a close encounter of the athletic kind during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Clinton and Warrensburg-Latham faced off on February 15, 2022 at Clinton High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 14, Clinton faced off against Mason City Illini Central and Warrensburg-Latham took on Altamont on January 14 at Altamont High School. Click here for a recap.
