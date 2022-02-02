 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warrensburg-Latham routs Moweaqua Central A & M 53-31

  • Updated
  • 0

Warrensburg-Latham's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Moweaqua Central A & M during a 53-31 blowout in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 2.

The first quarter gave Warrensburg-Latham a 23-5 lead over Moweaqua Central A & M.

Warrensburg-Latham registered a 37-7 advantage at half over Moweaqua Central A & M.

Warrensburg-Latham struck ahead of Moweaqua Central A & M 52-20 as the fourth quarter started.

Recently on January 22 , Moweaqua Central A & M squared up on Clinton in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

