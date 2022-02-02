Warrensburg-Latham routs Moweaqua Central A & M 53-31

Warrensburg-Latham's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Moweaqua Central A & M during a 53-31 blowout in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 2.
The first quarter gave Warrensburg-Latham a 23-5 lead over Moweaqua Central A & M.
Warrensburg-Latham registered a 37-7 advantage at half over Moweaqua Central A & M.
Warrensburg-Latham struck ahead of Moweaqua Central A & M 52-20 as the fourth quarter started.
