Washington mauls Rochester in strong showing 52-32

Washington showered the scoreboard with points to drown Rochester 52-32 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 27.

Washington darted in front of Rochester 14-6 to begin the second quarter.

Washington's shooting took charge to a 26-8 lead over Rochester at halftime.

The Panthers' domination showed as they carried a 44-18 lead into the fourth quarter.

