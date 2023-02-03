Washington took on the persona of a rodeo bull, busting loose from the gate and dismounting Canton early with a 65-34 verdict in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 3.
Last season, Washington and Canton faced off on January 7, 2022 at Washington Community High School. For results, click here.
Recently on January 28, Canton squared off with Dunlap in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
