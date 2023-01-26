Watseka holds off Armstrong 38-32

Watseka weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 38-32 victory against Armstrong for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 26.
Last season, Watseka and Armstrong faced off on January 27, 2022 at Armstrong Township High School. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on January 16, Watseka squared off with Paxton-Buckley-Loda in a basketball game. For more, click here.
