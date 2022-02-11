Watseka outlasts Danville 57-47

No quarter was granted as Watseka blunted Danville's plans 57-47 on February 11 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 31, Watseka faced off against Catlin Salt Fork and Danville took on Normal on January 31 at Normal Community High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.