Waverly South County explodes on Raymond Lincolnwood 55-9

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Waverly South County broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 55-9 explosion on Raymond Lincolnwood in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The Vipers moved in front of the Lancers 14-2 to begin the second quarter.

Waverly South County opened a giant 36-6 gap over Raymond Lincolnwood at the intermission.

Waverly South County took control in the third quarter with a 45-7 advantage over Raymond Lincolnwood.

