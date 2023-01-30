Waverly South County knocks off Carlinville 48-45

Waverly South County survived Carlinville in a 48-45 win that had a seat-squirming feel at Carlinville High on January 30 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Waverly South County and Carlinville faced off on January 31, 2022 at Waverly South County High School.
