Waverly South County survives taut tilt with Nokomis 50-42

Waverly South County topped Nokomis 50-42 in a tough tilt in Illinois girls basketball on February 7.

The start wasn't the problem for the Redskins, who began with a 19-12 edge over the Vipers through the end of the first quarter.

Nokomis came from behind to grab the advantage 29-24 at intermission over Waverly South County.

Waverly South County broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 37-35 lead over Nokomis.

Conditioning showed as the Vipers outscored the Redskins 13-7 in the final period.

Recently on January 31 , Waverly South County squared up on Carlinville in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

