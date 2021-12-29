Wheaton-Warrenville South finds small margin for win in tilt with Rochester 34-28

A sigh of relief filled the air in Wheaton-Warrenville South's locker room after Wednesday's 34-28 win against Rochester during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave Wheaton-Warrenville South a 5-4 lead over Rochester.

Wheaton-Warrenville South's offense darted to a 14-11 lead over Rochester at halftime.

The Tigers' control showed as they carried a 26-19 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Rockets turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers put the game on ice.

