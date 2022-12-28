Wheaton-Warrenville South takes a toll on Springfield 43-33

Wheaton-Warrenville South tipped and eventually toppled Springfield 43-33 on December 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The start wasn't the problem for Springfield, as it began with a 10-3 edge over Wheaton-Warrenville South through the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers' offense darted in front for a 28-19 lead over the Senators at halftime.

Wheaton-Warrenville South darted to a 30-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Senators tried to respond in the final quarter with a 14-13 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.