Williamsville pounds out steady beat in win over Waverly South County 46-43

Williamsville broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Waverly South County 46-43 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 29.
In recent action on December 20, Williamsville faced off against Mason City Illini Central and Waverly South County took on Litchfield on December 16 at Waverly South County High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.