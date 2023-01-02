 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op proves to be too much for Toledo Cumberland 47-35

  • 0

Riding a wave of production, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op surfed over Toledo Cumberland 47-35 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Toledo Cumberland and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op faced off on December 23, 2021 at Toledo Cumberland High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 21, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op faced off against Broadlands Heritage and Toledo Cumberland took on Mt Zion on December 21 at Toledo Cumberland High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News