Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op squeezes past Altamont 63-61

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op nabbed it to nudge past Altamont 63-61 on January 18 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op and Altamont settling for a 32-32 first-half knot.
The Hatchets fought to a 63-61 half margin at the Indians' expense.
In recent action on January 14, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op faced off against Sullivan and Altamont took on Warrensburg-Latham on January 14 at Altamont High School. For a full recap, click here.
