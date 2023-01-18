Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op squeezes past Altamont 63-61

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op nabbed it to nudge past Altamont 63-61 on January 18 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op and Altamont settling for a 32-32 first-half knot.

The Hatchets fought to a 63-61 half margin at the Indians' expense.

In recent action on January 14, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op faced off against Sullivan and Altamont took on Warrensburg-Latham on January 14 at Altamont High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

