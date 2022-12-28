Winnebago drums St. Joseph-Ogden with resounding beat 60-25

Winnebago lit up the scoreboard on December 28 to propel past St. Joseph-Ogden for a 60-25 victory at Winnebago High on December 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball action
Winnebago stormed in front of St. Joseph-Ogden 22-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Indians fought to a 38-15 half margin at the Spartans' expense.
Winnebago pulled to a 50-25 lead heading into the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Indians outscored the Spartans 10-0 in the final quarter.
Recently on December 21, St Joseph-Ogden squared off with Fithian Oakwood in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.