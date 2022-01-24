Winning recipe: Brimfield broils Havana 59-47

Stretched out and finally snapped, Brimfield put just enough pressure on Havana to earn a 59-47 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 24.

The Indians made the first move by forging a 12-9 margin over the Ducks after the first quarter.

The Indians' offense struck to a 31-13 lead over the Ducks at the intermission.

