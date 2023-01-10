Zoom: Taylorville leaves Effingham in its wake 68-33

Taylorville turned in a thorough domination of Effingham 68-33 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 10.
Last season, Effingham and Taylorville faced off on November 30, 2021 at Taylorville High School. Click here for a recap.
Recently on January 3, Taylorville squared off with Williamsville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
