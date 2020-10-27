Governor's office, IDPH move basketball to "high risk" sport; season put 'on hold'

"As with sports in the fall, nothing is ‘cancelled,’ just put on hold until we’re through the thick of this pandemic. We adapt as we learn. That has been our mantra throughout this pandemic, and as is true in every other facet of life, we know this virus is of most concern when people are indoors with high contact, especially in vigorous situations that bring about heavy breathing – like in wrestling, hockey and basketball. Life in a pandemic is hard for everyone, and it’s hard for all of our kids, whether or not they play sports. That doesn’t make it any easier — but we really are all in this together.”

Currently, sports in high risk can be played at level one on a four-level scale, which allows for only no-contact practices and training. Medium risk sports can be played at levels one and two, opening the door for intra-team scrimmages with parental consent but no competitive play. In order for teams to play other teams, the sport must be in level three, which currently only includes low-risk sports.