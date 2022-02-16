 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate breaking

Here are the latest Illinois high school basketball Top 10 polls

BOYS

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Glenbard West (7)29-1701
2. Glenbrook South28-2542
3. Whitney Young20-951NR
4. Normal Community28-2504
5. New Trier27-3365
6. Kenwood22-7313
7. Curie24-6258
8. Moline26-4159
9. Wheaton Warrenville South25-2146
10. Oswego East27-1127

Others receiving votes: Rolling Meadows 10. Glenbrook North 9. Bolingbrook 2. Quincy 2. Rockford Auburn 1. Lyons 1. Larkin 1. Homewood-Flossmoor 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Simeon (7)23-4791
2. Hillcrest24-3692
3. East St. Louis22-5574
4. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)(1)28-2553
5. Hyde Park19-7495
6. Harvey Thornton19-5356
7. Burlington Central27-3227
8. Centralia25-3209
9. Chicago Mt. Carmel25-4188
10. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights)18-91310

Others receiving votes: Kankakee 8. Metamora 6. Lemont 4. Lake Forest 2. Peoria Notre Dame 1. Olney (Richland County) 1. Rock Island 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Leo (10)21-41091
2. DePaul College Prep(1)21-4972
3. El Paso-Gridley25-2814
4. Clark19-4793
5. Nashville21-442T5
6. Breese Central23-5277
7. Chicago (Perspectives Charter Leadership)24-526T10
(tie) Monticello27-3268
(tie) Rockford Lutheran23-6269
10. Orr15-5246

Others receiving votes: Breese Mater Dei 19. Teutopolis 14. Beecher 7. Murphysboro 7. Momence 6. Kankakee (McNamara) 6. Hamilton County 4. Rockridge 2. Riverdale 1. North Lawndale 1. Eureka 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Scales Mound (3)28-2931
2. Yorkville Christian (7)16-13863
3. Fulton28-3792
4. Liberty23-5585
5. Altamont23-634NR
(tie) Concord Triopia25-4348
7. Macon Meridian22-6294
8. Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg23-518NR
9. Peoria Christian23-6157
(tie) Steeleville22-615NR
(tie) Tuscola22-615NR

Others receiving votes: South Beloit 14. Midland 10. East Dubuque 8. Madison 8. Jacksonville Routt 8. Effingham St. Anthony 7. Augusta Southeastern 6. Chicago (Fenger) 6. Metro-East Lutheran 3. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 2. Monmouth United 1.

GIRLS

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Stevenson (4)30-2641
2. Benet (2)25-3604
3. Edwardsville (1)25-4463
4. Loyola27-3447
5. Barrington24-5436
6. Kenwood19-6292
7. Naperville North27-3275
8. Whitney Young20-519NR
9. Bolingbrook19-513NR
10. Fremd25-6108

Others receiving votes: Joliet West 8. Hersey 8. Normal Community 5. Geneva 5. O'Fallon 2. Lyons 1. Hononegah 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Nazareth (4)27-2752
2. Geneseo (4)30-1741
3. Peoria Central25-3663
4. Peoria Notre Dame25-3535
5. Sycamore28-2474
6. Mattoon27-2356
7. Morton24-534NR
8. Washington24-516NR
9. Montini22-81210
10. Mahomet-Seymour27-411T9

Others receiving votes: Lincoln 9. Bethalto Civic Memorial 5. Metamora 3.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Winnebago (7)30-2972
2. Pana(1)31-1813
3. Quincy Notre Dame (1)24-3781
4. Illini West (Carthage)29-2694
5. Chicago (Noble Street Butler) (1)23-9635
6. Fieldcrest30-2438
(tie) Paris26-4436
8. Peotone26-4309
9. Carterville24-6147
(tie) Teutopolis20-71410

Others receiving votes: Freeburg 9. Clinton 4. Sherrard 2. Carlinville 2. Rockridge 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Brimfield (7)26-4881
2. Okawville (2)28-2822
3. Tri-County26-3733
4. Galena27-3615
5. Brown County28-5516
6. Serena29-2409
7. Mendon Unity25-5264
8. Christopher22-42010
9. Orangeville27-4167
10. Havana22-710NR

Others receiving votes: Elmwood 6. Cowden-Herrick 5. Abingdon (A.-Avon) 3. Neoga 3. Pecatonica 3. Effingham St. Anthony 3. Lanark Eastland 2. River Ridge 2. Father McGivney Catholic 1.

Pana escapes St. Joseph-Ogden 59-54

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Pana wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 59-54 over St. J…

