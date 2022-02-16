Here are the latest Illinois high school basketball Top 10 polls

BOYS
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 4A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Glenbard West (7) 29-1 70 1 2. Glenbrook South 28-2 54 2 3. Whitney Young 20-9 51 NR 4. Normal Community 28-2 50 4 5. New Trier 27-3 36 5 6. Kenwood 22-7 31 3 7. Curie 24-6 25 8 8. Moline 26-4 15 9 9. Wheaton Warrenville South 25-2 14 6 10. Oswego East 27-1 12 7
Others receiving votes: Rolling Meadows 10. Glenbrook North 9. Bolingbrook 2. Quincy 2. Rockford Auburn 1. Lyons 1. Larkin 1. Homewood-Flossmoor 1.
Class 3A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Simeon (7) 23-4 79 1 2. Hillcrest 24-3 69 2 3. East St. Louis 22-5 57 4 4. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (1) 28-2 55 3 5. Hyde Park 19-7 49 5 6. Harvey Thornton 19-5 35 6 7. Burlington Central 27-3 22 7 8. Centralia 25-3 20 9 9. Chicago Mt. Carmel 25-4 18 8 10. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 18-9 13 10
Others receiving votes: Kankakee 8. Metamora 6. Lemont 4. Lake Forest 2. Peoria Notre Dame 1. Olney (Richland County) 1. Rock Island 1.
Class 2A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Leo (10) 21-4 109 1 2. DePaul College Prep (1) 21-4 97 2 3. El Paso-Gridley 25-2 81 4 4. Clark 19-4 79 3 5. Nashville 21-4 42 T5 6. Breese Central 23-5 27 7 7. Chicago (Perspectives Charter Leadership) 24-5 26 T10 (tie) Monticello 27-3 26 8 (tie) Rockford Lutheran 23-6 26 9 10. Orr 15-5 24 6
Others receiving votes: Breese Mater Dei 19. Teutopolis 14. Beecher 7. Murphysboro 7. Momence 6. Kankakee (McNamara) 6. Hamilton County 4. Rockridge 2. Riverdale 1. North Lawndale 1. Eureka 1.
Class 1A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Scales Mound (3) 28-2 93 1 2. Yorkville Christian (7) 16-13 86 3 3. Fulton 28-3 79 2 4. Liberty 23-5 58 5 5. Altamont 23-6 34 NR (tie) Concord Triopia 25-4 34 8 7. Macon Meridian 22-6 29 4 8. Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 23-5 18 NR 9. Peoria Christian 23-6 15 7 (tie) Steeleville 22-6 15 NR (tie) Tuscola 22-6 15 NR
Others receiving votes: South Beloit 14. Midland 10. East Dubuque 8. Madison 8. Jacksonville Routt 8. Effingham St. Anthony 7. Augusta Southeastern 6. Chicago (Fenger) 6. Metro-East Lutheran 3. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 2. Monmouth United 1.
GIRLS
Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 4A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Stevenson (4) 30-2 64 1 2. Benet (2) 25-3 60 4 3. Edwardsville (1) 25-4 46 3 4. Loyola 27-3 44 7 5. Barrington 24-5 43 6 6. Kenwood 19-6 29 2 7. Naperville North 27-3 27 5 8. Whitney Young 20-5 19 NR 9. Bolingbrook 19-5 13 NR 10. Fremd 25-6 10 8
Others receiving votes: Joliet West 8. Hersey 8. Normal Community 5. Geneva 5. O'Fallon 2. Lyons 1. Hononegah 1.
Class 3A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Nazareth (4) 27-2 75 2 2. Geneseo (4) 30-1 74 1 3. Peoria Central 25-3 66 3 4. Peoria Notre Dame 25-3 53 5 5. Sycamore 28-2 47 4 6. Mattoon 27-2 35 6 7. Morton 24-5 34 NR 8. Washington 24-5 16 NR 9. Montini 22-8 12 10 10. Mahomet-Seymour 27-4 11 T9
Others receiving votes: Lincoln 9. Bethalto Civic Memorial 5. Metamora 3.
Class 2A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Winnebago (7) 30-2 97 2 2. Pana (1) 31-1 81 3 3. Quincy Notre Dame (1) 24-3 78 1 4. Illini West (Carthage) 29-2 69 4 5. Chicago (Noble Street Butler) (1) 23-9 63 5 6. Fieldcrest 30-2 43 8 (tie) Paris 26-4 43 6 8. Peotone 26-4 30 9 9. Carterville 24-6 14 7 (tie) Teutopolis 20-7 14 10
Others receiving votes: Freeburg 9. Clinton 4. Sherrard 2. Carlinville 2. Rockridge 1.
Class 1A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Brimfield (7) 26-4 88 1 2. Okawville (2) 28-2 82 2 3. Tri-County 26-3 73 3 4. Galena 27-3 61 5 5. Brown County 28-5 51 6 6. Serena 29-2 40 9 7. Mendon Unity 25-5 26 4 8. Christopher 22-4 20 10 9. Orangeville 27-4 16 7 10. Havana 22-7 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Elmwood 6. Cowden-Herrick 5. Abingdon (A.-Avon) 3. Neoga 3. Pecatonica 3. Effingham St. Anthony 3. Lanark Eastland 2. River Ridge 2. Father McGivney Catholic 1.
PHOTOS: Mattoon girls at Lincoln basketball
Mattoon vs Lincoln on Friday at Lincoln.
Mattoon vs Lincoln on Friday at Lincoln.
Lincoln girls basketball head coach Taylor Rohrer (right) cheers on her team against Mattoon on Friday.
Mattoon vs Lincoln on Friday at Lincoln.
Mattoon's Mallory Ramage (25) scored a team-high 22 points against Lincoln on Friday.
Mattoon vs Lincoln on Friday at Lincoln.
Mattoon vs Lincoln on Friday at Lincoln.
Mattoon vs Lincoln on Friday at Lincoln.
Mattoon vs Lincoln on Friday at Lincoln.
Mattoon vs Lincoln on Friday at Lincoln.
Mattoon vs Lincoln on Friday at Lincoln.
Mattoon vs Lincoln on Friday at Lincoln.
Mattoon vs Lincoln on Friday at Lincoln.
Mattoon vs Lincoln on Friday at Lincoln.
Mattoon vs Lincoln on Friday at Lincoln.
Lincoln's Kloe Froebe (5) and Mattoon's Mallory Ramage (25) become entangled under the basket during Friday's game.
Mattoon vs Lincoln on Friday at Lincoln.
Mattoon vs Lincoln on Friday at Lincoln.
Mattoon vs Lincoln on Friday at Lincoln.
Mattoon vs Lincoln on Friday at Lincoln.
Mattoon vs Lincoln on Friday at Lincoln.
Mattoon vs Lincoln on Friday at Lincoln.
Mattoon vs Lincoln on Friday at Lincoln.
Mattoon vs Lincoln on Friday at Lincoln.
Mattoon vs Lincoln on Friday at Lincoln.
Mattoon vs Lincoln on Friday at Lincoln.
Mattoon vs Lincoln on Friday at Lincoln.
Lincoln's Kloe Froebe (5) scored a game-high 35 points against Mattoon on Friday.
Mattoon vs Lincoln on Friday at Lincoln.
Mattoon vs Lincoln on Friday at Lincoln.
Lincoln's Kloe Froebe (5) faces off against Mattoon's Faith Niebrugge (24) on Friday.
Mattoon vs Lincoln on Friday at Lincoln.
Watch now: Highlights, interviews and photos from Charleston's win against Mattoon
Charleston at Mattoon boys
TOP PHOTO: Mattoon's Blaine Powers goes up for a shot against Charleston's Jackson Becker (14) and Grady Smitley (3) during the teams' game on Friday. Charleston came from behind and defeated Mattoon for the second time this season, winning 53-46 to improve to 11-6, 5-1 in the Apollo Conference. The Trojans were led by Jaksen Braun with 14 points and Caleb Oakley with 10. Mattoon (7-8, 2-2) was led by Cooper Bergstrom with 17 points. The Green Wave managed just four points in the fourth quarter — all by Christian Larson, who had 12 points.
BOTTOM PHOTO: Mattoon's Jaylen Middleton looks for passing room against Charleston's Jackson Burgess on Friday. For more photos and videos from the game, go to
jg-tc.com/sports.
Watch now: Charleston’s Jaksen Braun talks about his team’s win
Watch now: Charleston coach Cody Drone discusses his team’s win
Watch now: Mattoon coach Ryan Ghere discusses his team’s loss to Charleston
Watch now: Charleston runs the offense to perfection
Watch now: Charleston makes the stop at the buzzer
Watch now: Mattoon gets the defensive stop
