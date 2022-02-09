Here are the latest Illinois high school basketball Top 10 polls

BOYS
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 4A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Glenbard West (9) 26-1 90 1 2. Glenbrook South 25-2 80 3 3. Kenwood 21-6 63 5 4. Normal Community 26-1 56 4 5. New Trier 25-3 51 2 6. Wheaton Warrenville South 25-2 44 T9 7. Oswego East 27-1 31 7 8. Curie 21-5 21 6 9. Moline 24-3 16 NR 10. Rolling Meadows 24-4 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Whitney Young 13. Rockford Auburn 6. Brother Rice 2. O'Fallon 2. Quincy 2. Bolingbrook 1. Larkin 1.
Class 3A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Simeon (9) 22-3 99 1 2. Hillcrest 23-3 80 2 3. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (1) 27-2 71 4 4. East St. Louis 19-5 68 3 5. Hyde Park 19-8 61 5 6. Harvey Thornton 17-5 45 9 7. Burlington Central 24-3 40 6 8. Chicago Mt. Carmel 23-3 31 7 9. Centralia 23-3 26 8 10. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 16-8 10 T10
Others receiving votes: Kankakee 6. Metamora 4. Lemont 3. Olney (Richland County) 2. Rock Island 1. Rockford Boylan 1. Wauconda 1. Peoria Notre Dame 1.
Class 2A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Leo (12) 18-3 120 1 2. DePaul College Prep 18-4 105 2 3. Clark 19-3 84 4 4. El Paso-Gridley 23-2 75 5 5. Nashville 19-4 45 6 (tie) Orr 15-5 45 7 (tie) Breese Central 22-3 45 3 8. Monticello 24-3 32 8 9. Rockford Lutheran 20-6 24 9 10. Breese Mater Dei 15-10 21 NR (tie) Chicago (Perspectives Charter-Leadership) 24-5 21 NR
Others receiving votes: Murphysboro 11. Momence 9. Pana 6. Kankakee (McNamara) 5. Teutopolis 5. North Lawndale 3. Rockridge 2. Riverdale 1. Hamilton County 1.
Class 1A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Scales Mound (5) 25-1 96 1 2. Fulton 24-2 91 3 3. Yorkville Christian (7) 14-13 90 2 4. Macon Meridian 21-5 76 5 5. Liberty 22-5 61 4 6. Tuscola 21-4 52 6 7. Peoria Christian 22-4 46 10 8. Concord Triopia 23-4 34 8 9. South Beloit 21-4 28 7 10. Jacksonville Routt 20-5 25 9
Others receiving votes: Midland 17. Altamont 14. Steeleville 9. Madison 8. Chicago (Fenger) 4. Brown County 2. Cerro Gordo 2. East Dubuque 2. Monmouth United 1. Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 1. Augusta Southeastern 1.
GIRLS
Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 4A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Stevenson (8) 28-1 80 1 2. Kenwood 19-5 60 4 3. Edwardsville 24-4 53 5 4. Benet 24-3 52 2 5. Naperville North 26-2 45 7 6. Barrington 23-5 42 6 7. Loyola 25-3 29 3 8. Fremd 26-6 26 T8 9. Hersey 25-4 24 T8 10. Normal Community 23-6 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Bolingbrook 6. Carmel 5. Joliet West 5. Hononegah 2. Whitney Young 2. Geneva 1. Lyons 1. O'Fallon 1.
Class 3A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Geneseo (6) 28-1 86 1 2. Nazareth (1) 26-2 77 4 3. Peoria Central (1) 23-3 76 3 4. Sycamore (1) 27-1 65 5 5. Peoria Notre Dame 23-3 48 2 6. Mattoon 25-2 38 7 7. Morton 23-5 25 6 8. Metamora 22-4 20 9 9. Lincoln 21-7 15 8 (tie) Montini 22-7 15 T10
Others receiving votes: Bethalto Civic Memorial 11. Deerfield 6. Washington 4. Providence 3. Mahomet-Seymour 3. Dixon 1. Mount Vernon 1. Effingham 1.
Class 2A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Quincy Notre Dame (5) 22-1 95 1 2. Winnebago (5) 27-2 93 2 3. Pana 29-1 74 4 (tie) Illini West (Carthage) 27-2 74 3 5. Chicago (Noble Street Butler) 22-9 44 7 6. Paris 24-4 40 5 7. Carterville 23-4 39 6 8. Fieldcrest 28-2 35 8 9. Peotone 23-4 26 10 10. Teutopolis 18-7 12 9
Others receiving votes: Freeburg 4. Flanagan 4. Sherrard 4. Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood 2. Byron 1. Alton Marquette 1. Princeton 1. Rockridge 1.
Class 1A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Brimfield (7) 23-4 97 2 2. Okawville (2) 26-2 86 1 3. Tri-County 24-3 81 3 4. Mendon Unity 23-4 64 4 5. Galena (1) 25-3 56 7 6. Brown County 26-5 43 6 7. Orangeville 25-4 41 T8 8. River Ridge 23-3 28 5 9. Serena 28-2 24 T8 10. Christopher 22-4 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Elmwood 5. Havana 5. Cowden-Herrick 3. Catlin (Salt Fork) 3. Pecatonica 2. Morrison 1. Greenfield 1. Abingdon (A.-Avon) 1. Father McGivney Catholic 1.
PHOTOS: Mattoon girls at Lincoln basketball
Mattoon vs Lincoln on Friday at Lincoln.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Lincoln girls basketball head coach Taylor Rohrer (right) cheers on her team against Mattoon on Friday.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon's Mallory Ramage (25) scored a team-high 22 points against Lincoln on Friday.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Lincoln's Kloe Froebe (5) and Mattoon's Mallory Ramage (25) become entangled under the basket during Friday's game.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Lincoln's Kloe Froebe (5) scored a game-high 35 points against Mattoon on Friday.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Lincoln's Kloe Froebe (5) faces off against Mattoon's Faith Niebrugge (24) on Friday.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Watch now: Highlights, interviews and photos from Charleston's win against Mattoon
Charleston at Mattoon boys
TOP PHOTO: Mattoon's Blaine Powers goes up for a shot against Charleston's Jackson Becker (14) and Grady Smitley (3) during the teams' game on Friday. Charleston came from behind and defeated Mattoon for the second time this season, winning 53-46 to improve to 11-6, 5-1 in the Apollo Conference. The Trojans were led by Jaksen Braun with 14 points and Caleb Oakley with 10. Mattoon (7-8, 2-2) was led by Cooper Bergstrom with 17 points. The Green Wave managed just four points in the fourth quarter — all by Christian Larson, who had 12 points.
BOTTOM PHOTO: Mattoon's Jaylen Middleton looks for passing room against Charleston's Jackson Burgess on Friday. For more photos and videos from the game, go to
jg-tc.com/sports.
DAN CHAMNESS
FOR THE JG-TC
Watch now: Charleston’s Jaksen Braun talks about his team’s win
Watch now: Charleston coach Cody Drone discusses his team’s win
Watch now: Mattoon coach Ryan Ghere discusses his team’s loss to Charleston
Watch now: Charleston runs the offense to perfection
Watch now: Charleston makes the stop at the buzzer
Watch now: Mattoon gets the defensive stop
