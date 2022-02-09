 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

agate breaking

Here are the latest Illinois high school basketball Top 10 polls

  • 0

BOYS

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Glenbard West (9)26-1901
2. Glenbrook South25-2803
3. Kenwood21-6635
4. Normal Community26-1564
5. New Trier25-3512
6. Wheaton Warrenville South25-244T9
7. Oswego East27-1317
8. Curie21-5216
9. Moline24-316NR
10. Rolling Meadows24-415NR
 

Others receiving votes: Whitney Young 13. Rockford Auburn 6. Brother Rice 2. O'Fallon 2. Quincy 2. Bolingbrook 1. Larkin 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Simeon (9)22-3991
2. Hillcrest23-3802
3. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)(1)27-2714
4. East St. Louis19-5683
5. Hyde Park19-8615
6. Harvey Thornton17-5459
7. Burlington Central24-3406
8. Chicago Mt. Carmel23-3317
9. Centralia23-3268
10. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights)16-810T10
 

Others receiving votes: Kankakee 6. Metamora 4. Lemont 3. Olney (Richland County) 2. Rock Island 1. Rockford Boylan 1. Wauconda 1. Peoria Notre Dame 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Leo (12)18-31201
2. DePaul College Prep18-41052
3. Clark19-3844
4. El Paso-Gridley23-2755
5. Nashville19-4456
(tie) Orr15-5457
(tie) Breese Central22-3453
8. Monticello24-3328
9. Rockford Lutheran20-6249
10. Breese Mater Dei15-1021NR
(tie) Chicago (Perspectives Charter-Leadership)24-521NR
 

Others receiving votes: Murphysboro 11. Momence 9. Pana 6. Kankakee (McNamara) 5. Teutopolis 5. North Lawndale 3. Rockridge 2. Riverdale 1. Hamilton County 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Scales Mound (5)25-1961
2. Fulton24-2913
3. Yorkville Christian (7)14-13902
4. Macon Meridian21-5765
5. Liberty22-5614
6. Tuscola21-4526
7. Peoria Christian22-44610
8. Concord Triopia23-4348
9. South Beloit21-4287
10. Jacksonville Routt20-5259
 

Others receiving votes: Midland 17. Altamont 14. Steeleville 9. Madison 8. Chicago (Fenger) 4. Brown County 2. Cerro Gordo 2. East Dubuque 2. Monmouth United 1. Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 1. Augusta Southeastern 1.

GIRLS

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Stevenson (8)28-1801
2. Kenwood19-5604
3. Edwardsville24-4535
4. Benet24-3522
5. Naperville North26-2457
6. Barrington23-5426
7. Loyola25-3293
8. Fremd26-626T8
9. Hersey25-424T8
10. Normal Community23-66NR

Others receiving votes: Bolingbrook 6. Carmel 5. Joliet West 5. Hononegah 2. Whitney Young 2. Geneva 1. Lyons 1. O'Fallon 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Geneseo (6)28-1861
2. Nazareth (1)26-2774
3. Peoria Central (1)23-3763
4. Sycamore (1)27-1655
5. Peoria Notre Dame23-3482
6. Mattoon25-2387
7. Morton23-5256
8. Metamora22-4209
9. Lincoln21-7158
(tie) Montini22-715T10

Others receiving votes: Bethalto Civic Memorial 11. Deerfield 6. Washington 4. Providence 3. Mahomet-Seymour 3. Dixon 1. Mount Vernon 1. Effingham 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Quincy Notre Dame (5)22-1951
2. Winnebago (5)27-2932
3. Pana29-1744
(tie) Illini West (Carthage)27-2743
5. Chicago (Noble Street Butler)22-9447
6. Paris24-4405
7. Carterville23-4396
8. Fieldcrest28-2358
9. Peotone23-42610
10. Teutopolis18-7129

Others receiving votes: Freeburg 4. Flanagan 4. Sherrard 4. Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood 2. Byron 1. Alton Marquette 1. Princeton 1. Rockridge 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Brimfield (7)23-4972
2. Okawville (2)26-2861
3. Tri-County24-3813
4. Mendon Unity23-4644
5. Galena (1)25-3567
6. Brown County26-5436
7. Orangeville25-441T8
8. River Ridge23-3285
9. Serena28-224T8
10. Christopher22-48NR

Others receiving votes: Elmwood 5. Havana 5. Cowden-Herrick 3. Catlin (Salt Fork) 3. Pecatonica 2. Morrison 1. Greenfield 1. Abingdon (A.-Avon) 1. Father McGivney Catholic 1.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Bowl-bound Aaron Donald can consume 12 smoothies and 20 cups of popcorn a day

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Bowl-bound Aaron Donald can consume 12 smoothies and 20 cups of popcorn a day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News