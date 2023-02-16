MATTOON — The Mattoon girls basketball team struggled through a tough season in the difficult Apollo Conference this year, but can change the fortunes quickly on Friday night.

The Green Wave (14-16) will play at home against Effingham for the Class 3A regional title at 7 p.m. Mattoon advanced to the title game by beating Olney Richland County 63-48 in the semifinals for its second win against the Tigers since Jan. 30 and fourth of the season.

Effingham (20-10) advanced to the finals by beating Charleston 87-15.

Effingham defeated Mattoon twice in close games during the regular season — losing 45-40 on Dec. 8, and 50-46 on Jan. 26. Like Mattoon, which went 1-10 in an Apollo Conference that included powerhouse Lincoln and strong teams in Mahomet-Seymour, Mount Zion and Taylorville, Effingham struggled in Apollo play (5-6).

Mattoon won a regional title last year and owns titles in the last two seasons postseasons were played. The Green Wave have three regional titles since 2017. Troy Haacke is in his first season coaching Mattoon, which has a young team this year after the graduation of Mallory Ramage led by the team's only senior, Lily Ghere, along with junior Emily Maple.

Effingham hasn't won a regional title since winning three straight from 2017-19.

The winner will play the winner of the Highland Regional — either Highland or Waterloo — at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the Centralia Regional.