Lily Ghere will lead Mattoon into the regional title game against Effingham.
CLAY JACKSON, JG-TC
MATTOON — The Mattoon girls basketball team struggled through a tough season in the difficult Apollo Conference this year, but can change the fortunes quickly on Friday night.
The Green Wave (14-16) will play at home against Effingham for the Class 3A regional title at 7 p.m. Mattoon advanced to the title game by beating Olney Richland County 63-48 in the semifinals for its second win against the Tigers since Jan. 30 and fourth of the season.
Effingham (20-10) advanced to the finals by beating Charleston 87-15.
Mattoon's Emily Maple will be key for the Green Wave in the regional title game against Effingham.
CLAY JACKSON, JG-TC
Effingham defeated Mattoon twice in close games during the regular season — losing 45-40 on Dec. 8, and 50-46 on Jan. 26. Like Mattoon, which went 1-10 in an Apollo Conference that included powerhouse Lincoln and strong teams in Mahomet-Seymour, Mount Zion and Taylorville, Effingham struggled in Apollo play (5-6).
Mattoon won a regional title last year and owns titles in the last two seasons postseasons were played. The Green Wave have three regional titles since 2017. Troy Haacke is in his first season coaching Mattoon, which has a young team this year after the graduation of Mallory Ramage led by the team's only senior, Lily Ghere, along with junior Emily Maple.
Effingham hasn't won a regional title since winning three straight from 2017-19.
The winner will play the winner of the Highland Regional — either Highland or Waterloo — at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the Centralia Regional.
St. John's Lutheran pep rally prepares boys basketball team
Students and teachers conduct a pep rally at St. John's Lutheran Elementary School in Mattoon on Wednesday. The eighth grade boys basketball team will compete in an IESA state tournament for the first time on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Students and teachers conduct a pep rally at St. John's Lutheran Elementary School in Mattoon on Wednesday. The eighth grade boys basketball team will compete in an IESA state tournament for the first time on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Students and teachers conduct a pep rally at St. John's Lutheran Elementary School in Mattoon on Wednesday. The eighth grade boys basketball team will compete in an IESA state tournament for the first time on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Students and teachers conduct a pep rally at St. John's Lutheran Elementary School in Mattoon on Wednesday. The eighth grade boys basketball team will compete in an IESA state tournament for the first time on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Students and teachers conduct a pep rally at St. John's Lutheran Elementary School in Mattoon on Wednesday. The eighth grade boys basketball team will compete in an IESA state tournament for the first time on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Students and teachers conduct a pep rally at St. John's Lutheran Elementary School in Mattoon on Wednesday. The eighth grade boys basketball team will compete in an IESA state tournament for the first time on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Students and teachers conduct a pep rally at St. John's Lutheran Elementary School in Mattoon on Wednesday. The eighth grade boys basketball team will compete in an IESA state tournament for the first time on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Students and teachers conduct a pep rally at St. John's Lutheran Elementary School in Mattoon on Wednesday. The eighth grade boys basketball team will compete in an IESA state tournament for the first time on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Students and teachers conduct a pep rally at St. John's Lutheran Elementary School in Mattoon on Wednesday. The eighth grade boys basketball team will compete in an IESA state tournament for the first time on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Students and teachers conduct a pep rally at St. John's Lutheran Elementary School in Mattoon on Wednesday. The eighth grade boys basketball team will compete in an IESA state tournament for the first time on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Students and teachers conduct a pep rally at St. John's Lutheran Elementary School in Mattoon on Wednesday. The eighth grade boys basketball team will compete in an IESA state tournament for the first time on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Students and teachers conduct a pep rally at St. John's Lutheran Elementary School in Mattoon on Wednesday. The eighth grade boys basketball team will compete in an IESA state tournament for the first time on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Students and teachers conduct a pep rally at St. John's Lutheran Elementary School in Mattoon on Wednesday. The eighth grade boys basketball team will compete in an IESA state tournament for the first time on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Students and teachers conduct a pep rally at St. John's Lutheran Elementary School in Mattoon on Wednesday. The eighth grade boys basketball team will compete in an IESA state tournament for the first time on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Students and teachers conduct a pep rally at St. John's Lutheran Elementary School in Mattoon on Wednesday. The eighth grade boys basketball team will compete in an IESA state tournament for the first time on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Students and teachers conduct a pep rally at St. John's Lutheran Elementary School in Mattoon on Wednesday. The eighth grade boys basketball team will compete in an IESA state tournament for the first time on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Students and teachers conduct a pep rally at St. John's Lutheran Elementary School in Mattoon on Wednesday. The eighth grade boys basketball team will compete in an IESA state tournament for the first time on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Students and teachers conduct a pep rally at St. John's Lutheran Elementary School in Mattoon on Wednesday. The eighth grade boys basketball team will compete in an IESA state tournament for the first time on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Students and teachers conduct a pep rally at St. John's Lutheran Elementary School in Mattoon on Wednesday. The eighth grade boys basketball team will compete in an IESA state tournament for the first time on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Students and teachers conduct a pep rally at St. John's Lutheran Elementary School in Mattoon on Wednesday. The eighth grade boys basketball team will compete in an IESA state tournament for the first time on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Students and teachers conduct a pep rally at St. John's Lutheran Elementary School in Mattoon on Wednesday. The eighth grade boys basketball team will compete in an IESA state tournament for the first time on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Students and teachers conduct a pep rally at St. John's Lutheran Elementary School in Mattoon on Wednesday. The eighth grade boys basketball team will compete in an IESA state tournament for the first time on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Students and teachers conduct a pep rally at St. John's Lutheran Elementary School in Mattoon on Wednesday. The eighth grade boys basketball team will compete in an IESA state tournament for the first time on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Students and teachers conduct a pep rally at St. John's Lutheran Elementary School in Mattoon on Wednesday. The eighth grade boys basketball team will compete in an IESA state tournament for the first time on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Students and teachers conduct a pep rally at St. John's Lutheran Elementary School in Mattoon on Wednesday. The eighth grade boys basketball team will compete in an IESA state tournament for the first time on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Students and teachers conduct a pep rally at St. John's Lutheran Elementary School in Mattoon on Wednesday. The eighth grade boys basketball team will compete in an IESA state tournament for the first time on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Students and teachers conduct a pep rally at St. John's Lutheran Elementary School in Mattoon on Wednesday. The eighth grade boys basketball team will compete in an IESA state tournament for the first time on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Students and teachers conduct a pep rally at St. John's Lutheran Elementary School in Mattoon on Wednesday. The eighth grade boys basketball team will compete in an IESA state tournament for the first time on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Students and teachers conduct a pep rally at St. John's Lutheran Elementary School in Mattoon on Wednesday. The eighth grade boys basketball team will compete in an IESA state tournament for the first time on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Students and teachers conduct a pep rally at St. John's Lutheran Elementary School in Mattoon on Wednesday. The eighth grade boys basketball team will compete in an IESA state tournament for the first time on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Students and teachers conduct a pep rally at St. John's Lutheran Elementary School in Mattoon on Wednesday. The eighth grade boys basketball team will compete in an IESA state tournament for the first time on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Students and teachers conduct a pep rally at St. John's Lutheran Elementary School in Mattoon on Wednesday. The eighth grade boys basketball team will compete in an IESA state tournament for the first time on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Students and teachers conduct a pep rally at St. John's Lutheran Elementary School in Mattoon on Wednesday. The eighth grade boys basketball team will compete in an IESA state tournament for the first time on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
U of I forward Coleman Hawkins shot baskets with the eighth grade boys basketball team and other youths Wednesday evening.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!