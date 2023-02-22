CENTRALIA — With just one senior on the team and missing the star who had led Mattoon to the sectional finals last season, not many expected the Green Wave to make it back to sectionals for a third straight year.

But thanks to that one senior — Lily Ghere — and one of her only junior teammates with previous postseason experience, Emily Maple, Mattoon (16-17) knocked off a team it had lost to twice during the regular season (Effingham) in the regional finals. Those two combined for 44 points in that game, but Highland locked the Green Wave duo down, along with the rest of the team, in a 52-28 Highland win at the Class 3A Centralia Sectional on Tuesday.

Against Highland, no Green Wave player scored in double figures. Maple led the way with eight.

“Lily was our returning starter from last year and our point guard (Maple) got some minutes, but for most of them this was brand new, so to come from where we were, I'm very proud of them,” Green Wave coach Troy Haacke said. “Of those 17 losses, I think we had nine games within six (points), so our record could be flip-flopped a little differently, but it was a learning curve.”

After a close first half, Larissa Taylor opened the floodgates for Highland. She had two baskets in the final two minutes of the first half and led a 13-2 run in the first five minutes of the second half to turn a close game on its ear.

“I think we definitely had jitters, but we got talked to in the locker room and talked to in the huddles and the jitters left,” said Taylor, a junior forward who scored a game-high 15 points. “Once we started hitting threes, we got some layups and the free throws finally came as well, so it was just step by step.”

The Green Wave had no answer for the 6-foot Taylor inside.

“Our conference had some pretty tall girls, so we faced that, but it's never easy,” Haacke said. “And our big, Teygen (Sewell), had some foul trouble and that makes it a little harder.”

Highland (25-7) will take on Mount Vernon (28-6) at 7 p.m. Thursday in Centralia.

“We're super excited. Any time you get to the Sweet 16, you feel pretty good about it,” Highland coach Clint Hamilton said. “Mount Vernon is very athletic. It's gonna be a little bit more of an uptempo game, I think, so it's gonna be a different game plan.”